Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.32, 242,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average session volume of 66,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 67,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $475.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.