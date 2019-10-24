Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.28-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. Waste Management also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.28-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,199. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.82.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

