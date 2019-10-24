Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $108.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 453,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,863,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,033,000 after purchasing an additional 613,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after purchasing an additional 637,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,473,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,822,000 after purchasing an additional 91,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.