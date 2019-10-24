Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WASH. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

