Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Washington Prime Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.16-1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,821,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $819.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $161.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 6.27%. Washington Prime Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Levy purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

