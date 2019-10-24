WAM Capital (ASX:WAM) Trading 0.5% Higher

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.22 ($1.57) and last traded at A$2.21 ($1.57), 518,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.20 ($1.56).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.24. The company has a current ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get WAM Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 714.29%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.