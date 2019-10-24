Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $26.37 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00008292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Binance and Huobi. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.02162688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00056930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,683,295 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Allbit, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinnest and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

