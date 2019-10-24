Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $15,573,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,495. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

