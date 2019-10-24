Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.92

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.92 and traded as low as $81.95. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 111,367 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Walker Greenbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

