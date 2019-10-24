Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 1,361,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,991. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.