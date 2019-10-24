W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.10-18.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.45-11.78 billion (+2-5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.34. 303,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.04. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a hold rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.78.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

