W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.75%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.
WRB opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.