W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.75%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

WRB opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

