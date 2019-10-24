Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE VOYA opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

