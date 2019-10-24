Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) PT Set at SEK 162 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned a SEK 162 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOLV-B. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 159.60.

STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 146.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is SEK 138.55 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 140.98. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

