Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €193.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.33 ($213.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €3.38 ($3.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €175.00 ($203.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €173.30 ($201.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €157.00 and a 200 day moving average of €150.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.