Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.56), approximately 354,249 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.60 ($1.58).

VVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vivo Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vivo Energy in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 168 ($2.20) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 148 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.