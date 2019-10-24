Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.36. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. Visteon has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

