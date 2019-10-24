Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

