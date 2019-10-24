Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,295.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $205.72. 36,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $209.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

