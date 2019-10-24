Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $7 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 66,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,932. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

