Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. 1,814,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.