Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 27,800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.32% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,062. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.