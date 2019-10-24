Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,716. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

