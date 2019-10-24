Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 172,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,470,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $21,551,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 287.1% during the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,321,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 1,722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 287.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,823,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 1,353,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,259,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,988,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

