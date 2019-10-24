VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:CEY opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 1.56% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

