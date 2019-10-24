VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
NASDAQ:CEY opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.16.
