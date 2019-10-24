Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.38

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIA shares. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viacom by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Viacom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viacom by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viacom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

