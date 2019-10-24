Very Critical Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price

News articles about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a news sentiment score of -3.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AmerisourceBergen’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:ABC opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

