Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.34

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.34 and traded as low as $38.40. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 217,406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider David Crane acquired 21,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £7,255.60 ($9,480.73).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

