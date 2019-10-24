Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.37. 85,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,556. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

