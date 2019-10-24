Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $738,818.41 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VRTX traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,297. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

