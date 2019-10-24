Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.93

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.93 and traded as low as $92.60. Versarien shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 271,792 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

