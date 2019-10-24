Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $251.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

