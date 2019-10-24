Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $68.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,607,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,231,000 after buying an additional 556,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,776,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 336,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

