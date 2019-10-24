Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Issues Earnings Results

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 44,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,069. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

