VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV) Trading 4.1% Higher

VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $93.90, 14,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 312,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index stock. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV) by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

