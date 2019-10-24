Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Trading Up 7.6%

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.46 and last traded at $126.33, approximately 1,907,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 649,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.