Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) PT Set at $146.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $146.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $117.40 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

