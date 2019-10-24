Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

VAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.85. 52,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $142.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 213,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

