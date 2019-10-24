Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $18,219,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of ERI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 56,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

