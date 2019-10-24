Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,773,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 132,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,972. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.