Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

