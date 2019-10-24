Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

VTI opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

