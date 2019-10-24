Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $130.33. 334,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

