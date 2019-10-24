Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $92.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

