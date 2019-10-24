Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,047.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $179.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.6326 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

