Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 15,814 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,906,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 417,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,272,000.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 20,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

