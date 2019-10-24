Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 23,543,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,917 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,324,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,992,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,463,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,216,000 after buying an additional 928,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,915,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 1,869,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 935.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after buying an additional 2,362,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,827. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,614.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

In other news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

