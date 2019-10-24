Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MutualFirst Financial were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF remained flat at $$32.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFSF. ValuEngine raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $124,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,290.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $460,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

