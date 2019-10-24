Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 184.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $118.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

