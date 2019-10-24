ValuEngine Upgrades REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

